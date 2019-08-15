TOKYO (TOKC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. TOKYO has a total market cap of $56,540.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOKYO has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One TOKYO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOKYO alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006774 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003504 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000800 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About TOKYO

TOKYO (TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.xyz/info.

Buying and Selling TOKYO

TOKYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.