Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.54. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81.

TNXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

