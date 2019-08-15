Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.67

Topcon Corporation (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOPCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10.

Topcon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

