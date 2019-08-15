Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $66.00. Topps Tiles shares last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 97,320 shares.

TPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 million and a P/E ratio of 15.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.83.

Topps Tiles Company Profile (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.