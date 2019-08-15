Torch Wealth Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Torch Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Shares of CINF stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $108.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.91. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $110.87. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

