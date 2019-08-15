Torch Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Torch Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 354.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.53. 346,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,459,428. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.