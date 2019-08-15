Torch Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Torch Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,808,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 774.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,848,000 after buying an additional 711,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,156,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 878,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,385,000 after buying an additional 362,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after buying an additional 348,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.55. 14,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,987. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.33. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 773 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $42,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 45,975 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $2,295,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,432. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

