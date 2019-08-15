Torch Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Torch Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Torch Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $3,072,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,290,515.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,585,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,787 shares of company stock valued at $10,945,435. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.64. The stock had a trading volume of 120,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.64. The firm has a market cap of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.22. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $217.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

