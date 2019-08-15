Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 372.3% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 292,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 230,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $4,044,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 28.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 690,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 153,059 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 67.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 110,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 77.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TYG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,392. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $29.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

