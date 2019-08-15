Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce $312.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $322.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $306.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.71 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 241,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,457. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

