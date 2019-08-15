TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Update

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,143,500 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 1,901,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $20.10. 6,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.62. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 54.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 403.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

