TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 4,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,774. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 179,718 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

