Traders Buy High Volume of Masco Put Options (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 12,305 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,196% compared to the average volume of 536 put options.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.17. 20,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,742. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. Masco’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 4,714.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 3,506.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,858,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,095,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,245 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,955,000 after purchasing an additional 851,759 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

