Transcodium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $84,332.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $137,185.00 and $84,332.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00267610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.01293667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00095346 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

