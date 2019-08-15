TransferCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,887.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $307,205.00 and $1,887.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 221.4% higher against the dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00014952 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000213 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,016,340 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.