Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Lowered to $136.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays set a $177.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.78.

TRV stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,677. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.14.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total transaction of $522,568.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,017,809.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,887.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $4,892,878. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

