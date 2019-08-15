Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Down 7.6%

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.27, 540,183 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 641,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGI. ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $730.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 603,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 217,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 187,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

