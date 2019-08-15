Trollcoin Price Tops $0.0006 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. Trollcoin has a market cap of $358,813.00 and $16.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00028740 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002579 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00148117 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000819 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,107.00 or 0.99948640 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000420 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 590,781,594 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.