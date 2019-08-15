True Leaf Medicine International (CNSX:MJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.22

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd (CNSX:MJ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 98225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

About True Leaf Medicine International (CNSX:MJ)

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp-based nutrition for pets. As of October 24, 2018, it sold dog chews, dental sticks, and supplement oils under the True Hemp name in approximately 2,000 stores worldwide, including PetSmart Canada and Pets Corner UK, as well as through online on Amazon.

