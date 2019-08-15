TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 144 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 64,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $244,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,474.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $936,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,815 shares in the company, valued at $27,153,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

