TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Allergan were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGN. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 19.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 262,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the first quarter worth $452,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.35. 1,331,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,773,821. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $197.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.54.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.74%.

AGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Allergan to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

