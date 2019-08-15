TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 148.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 670.8% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Vertical Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.43. 35,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,966. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $210.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

