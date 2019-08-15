TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,100 shares of company stock worth $1,475,604 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.55. 19,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,870. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

