TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $165,000 Investment in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,098,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after acquiring an additional 154,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $256,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,243 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 35.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 5,781 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum stock remained flat at $$72.77 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 44,791,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,022. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Anadarko Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

