TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in 3M by 202.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in 3M by 220.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $158.17. The stock had a trading volume of 112,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,303. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $158.04 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In related news, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

