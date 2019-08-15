TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 66 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PANW traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.09. 248,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,973. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $726.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $296.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.03.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 7,210 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total transaction of $2,369,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 940,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,669,785.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,092 shares of company stock worth $39,067,840. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

