TrumpCoin Price Tops $0.0335 on Major Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $221,210.00 and approximately $330.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023318 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011343 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.02235251 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000527 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

