Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

TLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 337 ($4.40) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC began coverage on Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tullow Oil to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 276 ($3.61) to GBX 252 ($3.29) in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 292 ($3.82) to GBX 288 ($3.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 261.96 ($3.42).

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 200.22. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 273.90 ($3.58).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

