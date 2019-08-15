TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TUWOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.50.

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23.

About TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

