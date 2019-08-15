Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 264.62 ($3.46).

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 337 ($4.40) to GBX 326.60 ($4.27) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 292 ($3.82) to GBX 288 ($3.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

LON TLW traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 197.40 ($2.58). 8,136,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 273.90 ($3.58). The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 200.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Tullow Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

