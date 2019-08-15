UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $52.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

