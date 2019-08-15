Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,380,310,000 after buying an additional 47,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,932,000 after buying an additional 300,904 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,747,000 after buying an additional 75,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,993,000 after buying an additional 62,309 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,823,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $317.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $224.43 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.39.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total transaction of $137,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,229.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

