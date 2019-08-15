Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.33

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 82396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

UGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ultrapar Participacoes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,162,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 193.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after buying an additional 3,546,030 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 100.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,571,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 1,785,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 749.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 1,759,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 97.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 578,589 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

