UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Update

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,516,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 1,404,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $206,437.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,396,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 190,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in UMB Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 366,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after buying an additional 84,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $62.13. 197,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $77.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on UMBF. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens set a $74.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

