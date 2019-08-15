Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Director Acquires $17,280.00 in Stock

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Director G Bailey Iv Peyton acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $17,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,652 shares in the company, valued at $223,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

G Bailey Iv Peyton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, G Bailey Iv Peyton acquired 3,000 shares of Unit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $21,900.00.

Shares of UNT opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90. Unit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $196.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Unit had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Unit Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNT. TheStreet cut shares of Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Unit by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unit by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Unit by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unit by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Unit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

