Universe 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One Universe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. Universe has a total market cap of $343,730.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000109 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Universe

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 90,088,534 coins and its circulating supply is 78,888,534 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

