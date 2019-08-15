Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.43% and a negative net margin of 340.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ UMRX opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Unum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unum Therapeutics by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,262 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Unum Therapeutics by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 135,345 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unum Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Therapeutics by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

