Upwork’s (UPWK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.76. Upwork has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. Upwork’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 110,052 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $1,699,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 100,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,695,195 shares of company stock worth $25,737,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,544,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,364 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,021,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,471 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,298,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,848,000 after acquiring an additional 375,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

