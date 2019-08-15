Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Short Interest Update

Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 778,800 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 735,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Urovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UROV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Dexxon bought 11,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $82,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Andrew Lo bought 18,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $151,457.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 167,952 shares of company stock worth $1,330,019. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 220,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.