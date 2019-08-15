V Systems (VSYS) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One V Systems coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002038 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. V Systems has a total market capitalization of $367.79 million and approximately $14.35 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, V Systems has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get V Systems alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00273823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.01339080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023562 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00096209 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000438 BTC.

V Systems Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,685,793,759 coins and its circulating supply is 1,780,935,295 coins. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. V Systems’ official website is www.v.systems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V Systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.