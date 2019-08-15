Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

VCNX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.89. 533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,058. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94.

VCNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaccinex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

In other Vaccinex news, insider Maurice Zauderer acquired 183,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $750,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Friedberg bought 1,838,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $7,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,023,111 shares of company stock valued at $8,254,198 in the last ninety days. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

