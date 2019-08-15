Vallourec (EPA:VK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vallourec SA (EPA:VK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.47. Vallourec shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 9,242,206 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.69.

About Vallourec (EPA:VK)

Vallourec SA through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

