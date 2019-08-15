VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.87

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and traded as low as $21.31. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 1,110 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000.

About VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

