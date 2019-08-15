Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 156,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,672 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 935,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,119,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

