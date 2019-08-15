Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Increased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 354.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.91. 258,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,176. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

