Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,968,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 49.9% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $295,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

