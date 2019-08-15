VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs AUD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DAUD) Trading Down 2%

VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs AUD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DAUD) shares were down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.99 and last traded at $36.00, approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs AUD Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs AUD Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.