Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VERI. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Veritone from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ VERI traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. 7,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 93.29% and a negative net margin of 155.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 194.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan Steelberg purchased 25,201 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $249,237.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,336.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 9,021 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,567.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,053.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 111,142 shares of company stock worth $915,168. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 76.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 17.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

