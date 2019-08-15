VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $1.28 Million Stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

VERITY Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $960.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

