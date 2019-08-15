ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Raymond James upgraded ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on ViaSat from $89.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.42. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.10 and a beta of 0.86.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ViaSat will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Leroy Dirks sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $1,515,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,536.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $81,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,028 shares of company stock worth $39,546,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ViaSat by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ViaSat by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in ViaSat by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ViaSat by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

